Crucial game for USC in Cesafi men’s basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors will tackle the formidable defending champions the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, November 23, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It will be a crucial game for the Warriors, who are hoping to catch the last bus to the semifinals.

Currently, the Warriors are at the fifth place, with five wins and four losses.

Upsetting the Green Lancers tomorrow means that they have a chance to salvage the last spot, given the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, who are currently at fourth, lose (6-3) their last remaining elimination round game against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats on Sunday, November 26.

A loss, however, will deny USC a chance of advancing to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Green Lancers have already secured the twice-to-beat advantage regardless of the outcome of their last two elimination round games.

After facing the Warriors, the Green Lancers of multi-titled head coach Gary Cortes takes on the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Sunday.

UC vs CEC

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons will play in the high school division to determine who will also take the last spot in the final four.

Both teams have identical 6-3 (win-loss) records and a win will put them momentarily at the No. 4 spot.

But their chances will also depend on the UV Baby Green Lancers, who have the same win-loss record as them. They will hope that UV loses to the CBSAA Trailblazers on Saturday, November 25.

The elimination round ends on Sunday, November 26, while the Cesafi all-star games is set on December 3, followed by the start of the semifinals on December 5 onwards.

