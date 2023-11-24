Proposed budgets of city hall offices in balance as city gov’t concludes budget hearing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government has finally concluded its budget hearing for the 2024 annual budget.

However, the aftermath placed the proposed budget of the 36 departments and offices at Cebu City Hall in a state of balance after these entities were urged to reassess their proposals and focus solely on what is deemed “essential.”

Cebu City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, the chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, suggested that as the council’s approval of the proposed 100 billion budget remains uncertain, it would be easier for the departments to adapt and adjust in case the council decides to either approve or reduce the budget.

“We do not know the wisdom of the council ug amo bang i-approve ang 100 billion proposed or amo bang i-lessen. Kay if kami [council] mokuha, we do not know their priotities so mas maayo ng gikan nila,” Wenceslao said in an interview on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

According to Wenceslao, the primary “essential” priorities to concentrate on are the salaries of employees and the priority projects scheduled for 2024.

“The essential number one unsa man ang kinahanglan nila, maintenance and other expenses, electricity, water bills, aside ana unsay essential nila na gamitunon,” he said.

Throughout the budget hearings, several departments have already presented their proposals.

These include the Local Finance Committee, City Treasurer’s Office, City Planning and Development Office, Human Resource Department Office (HRDO), Internal Audit Services Office, Management Information Computer Services (MICS), Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP), and City Administrator’s office.

The Budget and Finance Committee will now generate a committee report, which will then be subjected to council deliberation.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

