UC routs Benedicto College, grabs the No. 2 spot in Cesafi semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finished their elimination round campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 men’s basketball tournament with a dominating win against the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 76-57, on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The UC Webmasters wrapped up the elimination round with an unprecedented franchise record of nine wins and one loss.

On top of that, they’re rewarded with a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals for finishing second overall in the men’s basketball team standings.

They’re behind the defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers (9-0).

Fresh from a 15-day break, the UC Webmasters had a blistering 12-0 start against the Cheetahs from the tip-off of their game on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum. They finished the first period with an 11-point cushion, 25-14.

The UC Webmasters stretched their lead to 20, 55-25, in halftime, and didn’t look back since.

UC dominated the second half and were able to stretch their lead to 24 points, 76-52, with 1:50 left in the game to seal their lopsided victory.

Michael Diaz and Ricofer Sordilla both finished with 12 points for the UC Webmasters, while the returning Jhey Paraldo tallied 11 points, and Danie Boy Lapiz added 10 markers.

Paraldo missed several games after nursing an injury.

Meanwhile, Sealtiel Yap topscored Benedicto College with his 15-point outing, while Kenneth Babalcon and Adrian Jay Tonacao combined for 17 points as their team capped off their debut season with a 4-6 slate.

The UC Webmasters will likely lock horns with the No. 3 seed, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, in the semifinals.

The Webmasters did upset last season’s No.2, the Panthers. They erased a twice-to-beat deficit against the Panthers and secured a finals berth against UV.

