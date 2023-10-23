With Fajardo watching, UC cruises to 4-0 in Cesafi

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters didn’t want to disappoint one of their biggest fans on Sunday night, October 22, 2023.

With UC alumnus and decorated Cebuano basketball player June Mar Fajardo at court side, the Webmasters notched their fourth win in a row, drubbing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, 62-52, in the Cesafi men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Fajardo, the 6-foot-10 player from Pinamungajan, Cebu who recently helped the Philippine Men’s Basketball Team, popularly known as the Gilas Pilipinas, win the gold in the Asian Games, showed up for the game to support not only his former UC team but also the league where his career started.

Fajardo played in the Cesafi with UC from 2007 to 2011. He helped UC win the title in 2010 and 2011.

And the Webmasters also showed up big time for this game, as they led by as many as 16 points and held on to that lead en route to going 4-0 (win-loss) in the Cesafi men’s basketball team standings.

UC now shares the lead in the standings with defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

USPF, meanwhile, absorbed its first loss in four games, to put them at the No. 3 spot.

Luther Leonard delivered 12 points, while Jhey Paraldo and Reggie Dajab each scored eight points apiece for UC.

Winston Bingil was USP-F’s lone double-digit scorer with 11 points.

Chavez injury

Before UC erected a huge lead in the second half, they had to go thtrough four lead changes and three deadlocks.

USPF led the game, 22-20, at the start of the second period behind the efforts of Neon Chavez.

Unfortunately, Chavez exited the game at the start of the second half due to a right shoulder injury.

After Chavez’s exit, things went downhill for the Panthers.

UC ignited a 16-6 blitz anchored on Dajab and Leonard’s offensive efforts heading into halftime.

The Webmasters then enjoyed a 16-point cushion in the third period, 44-28.

The Panthers came alive and cut the deficit to just nine, 44-35, from Jay Alilin and Bingil’s efforts.

The Webmasters recovered and put the lead back to double-digits, 48-37, behind Maverick Eligyo and Jasper Pacaña. They headed into the final canto with a 13-point lead, 54-41.

In the final period, USP-F made a last-ditch effort for a comeback and came to within six points, 52-58, with two minutes remaining, but UC retaliated with back-to-back baskets from Leonard and John Linares to peg the final score.

Fajardo has been spending his time in his hometown during a short break as he prepares to see action once again for his mother team, the San Miguel Beermen, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

He has been sharing some of his experiences of his vacation on his Instagram account.

/bmjo

