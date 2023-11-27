Cordova accident: Twin 5-year-old boys die after they fell into swimming pool
Police: Boys were trying to retrieve ball which landed in the subdivision's swimming pool
LAPU-LAPU CITY — Five-year-old twin boys, who were trying to retrieve a ball they were playing which landed on the water of a swimming pool, died after they fell into the pool and drowned on Sunday afternoon, November 26.
The tragic accident happened in a subdivision in Barangay Gabi in Cordova town.
Boys rushed to hospital
According to Police Major Michael Gingoyon, chief of Cordova Police Station, that their station received a call regarding the drowning incident that afternoon.
When they arrived in the area, the victims were already assisted by rescue personnel and the victims’ mother.
The victims were loaded in an ambulance by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and rushed to ARC Hospital in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City.
However, hours later they were declared dead by the attending physician.
How they drowned in Cordova pool
Based on their initial investigation, Gingoyon said that the victims were just playing with a ball in the nearby playground.
The ball might have bounced towards the swimming pool, and in an attempt to recover it, both victims drowned in the process.
The police are conducting further investigation in the incident. | with Correspondent Paul Lauro
