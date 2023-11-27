USPF routs UP Cebu in Cesafi college football 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers obliterated the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 6-1, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football tournament held on Sunday, November 26, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban Campus football pitch.

USPF’s Merick Baloria and Roberto Aguilar Jr. led their team by scoring a brace or two goals each.

Baloria and Aguilar started off the match with a 2-0 advantage for USPF after logging goals in the 25th and 29th minutes.

However, Keith Mawe of UP Cebu prevented a shutout for his team with a 40th-minute goal to put the match at 2-1 in halftime in favor of USPF.

In the second half, Delhonor Maglasang made it 3-1 with his 48th minute goal for USPF.

They pulled away when they scored a 61st-minute goal from Aguilar, while Charles Cliff Ventura made it 5-1 with his 73rd-minute goal.

Baloria put the icing on the cake with his 80th-minute goal.

UC 2, USJ-R 0

In the other college match, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters stunned the higher-ranked University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 2-0.

Daniel Floren single-handedly carried the Webmasters on his back with his brace or two goals. Floren scored 29th and 87th-minute goals.

UC remained in third place with 11 points while clinching their third win with two draws and two defeats.

Meanwhile, USJ-R will continue to occupy the second place with 12 points from their 3-3-1 (win-draw-loss) record.

On the other hand, USPF is still in fourth place despite their win over UP Cebu with nine points from their 2-3-2 slate.

