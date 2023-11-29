MCWD Board to hold elections on Dec 5, City Hall frowns at ‘out of context’ exercise

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board of directors is scheduled to conduct its election of officers on December 5.

Despite Mayor Rama appointing new members to the MCWD board, the MCWD issued a press release on Tuesday, November 28, announcing the forthcoming election of officers.

The press release indicated that during the recent board meeting, a resolution was adopted to conduct elections for the positions of the new chairman, vice chairman, and secretary.

The elected officers are anticipated to take office on January 1, 2024.

Typically, the MCWD Board holds elections in the presence of newly appointed members or at the conclusion of each year.

In January 2023, an election was held when lawyers Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita assumed their positions. This resulted in Lawyer Jose Daluz III becoming the chairman, Miguelito Pato as vice chairman, and Jocelyn Seno as secretary.

Lawyer Collin Rosell, the city administrator, countered the notion, stating that as far as the city is concerned, a new set of board has already been established.

“Naa nama’y bag-o na set sa board. Wala man poy information from [the] new board. So far, as the appointing authority is concerned, there is one set of board,” Rosell said.

Rosell further stated that the election might be deemed “out of context”, given that the said decision is not affiliated with the recently appointed board.

“There is only one MCWD board, and that’s the board nga gi appoint ni Mayor Rama,” the city administrator said.

