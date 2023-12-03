Ando, Ceniza to compete in weightlifting competition in Qatar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s weightlifting aces Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza will represent the country’s tri-colors anew in the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II in Doha Qatar starting on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Ando will compete in the 59-kilogram women’s category along with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, while Ceniza will vie in the 61 kgs category in the men’s division.

READ: Ando bronze finish in Asiad: UC exec says it felt like a gold medal win

Ando and the Rest of PH team

The rest of the Philippine weightlifting team sent by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) are Lovely Inan, Rosegie Ramos, Kristel Macrohon, Vanessa Sarno, and Rosejean Ramos.

First to compete will be Inan in the women’s 49 kgs-B tomorrow, Monday, December 4. She will go up against nine other weightlifters including those from Canada, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Mexico, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Next is Ramos in the 45 kgs-A. She will vie against nine other weightlifters from North Korea, Dominican Republic, China, Italy, and Venezuela.

READ: Diaz, Ando fail to win medals in world weightlifting competition in Saudi

Ceniza to compete on Dec. 6

Meanwhile, Ceniza goes up next on Wednesday, December 6 in the men’s 61 kgs-A. There are a total of eight weightlifters in Ceniza’s category who are from China, North Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

On the other hand, Ando and Diaz will be seen in action on December 8 in the women’s 59kgs-A.

They will go up against the reigning Asian Games gold medalist Kim Il-Gyong of North Korea along with silver medalist Shifang Lou of China.

Besides Gyong and Lou, there are top-notch weightlifters in their division from Canada, Venezuela, Italy, Belgium, Ukraine, and Canada.

READ: Cebuano weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza secures silver medal in 32nd SEAG

Sarno, Macrohon

Lastly, Sarno and Macrohon will take centerstage on December 12 in the women’s 71 kgs division.

They will face 10 other weightlifters from Canada, China, Vietnam, Untied States, Italy, and Great Britain.

One of the trainers that accompany them in Doha, Qatar is Cebuano Christopher Bureros.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP