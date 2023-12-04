Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 latest temblor to shake Surigao del Sur
MANILA, Philippines — Surigao del Sur was hit on Monday, December 4, by another earthquake, which was of magnitude 6.8.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the latest temblor struck 63 kilometers east-southeast off Cagwait in Surigao del Sur, just a day after a magnitude 7.4 tremor (initially reported as 6.9) shook the province and nearby areas.
The latest quake, which was of tectonic origin with a depth of focus of 10 km, was recorded at 3:49 a.m.
This was according to Phivolcs’ Earthquake Information 2 issued at 5:40 a.m. today, December 4.
An instrumental intensity of IV was felt in Nabunturan in Davao de Oro, Bislig City in Surigao del Sur, and Surigao City in Surigao del Norte.
Intensity III was felt in Cagayan de Oro; Davao City, Davao del Sur; and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.
Intensity II was also felt in Argao town and Danao City in Cebu and in Ormoc City in Leyte. | with CDN Digital
