6.0 magnitude earthquake rocks Surigao del Sur, felt in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another strong aftershock rocked Mindanao on Sunday, December 3, less than 24 hours since the stronger 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Saturday, December 2.

Sunday’s earthquake at 6:43 p.m. had an intensity of 6.0-magnitude in the Richter scale, and its epicenter was still located on the coasts off of Hinatuan town in Surigao del Sur.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), it was an aftershock of Saturday’s quake.

The aftershock was also felt in Cebu, with netizens reported to have felt the ground shaking on Sunday evening.

There have been over 500 aftershocks recorded since the 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern portion of Mindanao last Saturday.

