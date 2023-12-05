GTA 6 trailer to be unveiled next month, says Rockstar Games

Take-Two Interactive Software has announced that it will release a trailer for GTA 6, the latest installment in its popular “Grand Theft Auto” video game franchise, early next month.

This announcement has ended a long wait for fans and has caused the company’s shares to rise by 8% on Wednesday. The teaser for “Grand Theft Auto VI” will be released more than a decade after the launch of its predecessor and will coincide with the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, the Take-Two division behind the game.

Several analysts have predicted the new title would be an instant hit with billions of dollars in sales yearly.

“The last one was the best-selling game of all time so not surprising that investors expect big things from the next installment,” said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.

He expects the game to be priced around $70, compared with the nearly $60 launch price of ‘GTV V.’

A hack last year released dozens of development videos of GTA 6, showing footage of robberies, gunplay and open-world driving in what was one of the biggest gaming leaks.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news on Tuesday, has previously said the game would be set in a fictional version of Miami and feature two protagonists, a man and a woman.

Take-Two had hinted at the game’s announcement in May, saying it would launch several “groundbreaking titles” in 2024 and projecting a surge in net bookings to over $8 billion next year.

“GTA V” has garnered around $7.68 billion in sales since launch and ranks among one of the most profitable titles ever.

Take-Two was on track to add nearly $2 billion to its market value, based on the early trading share price of $147.

The stock has risen by nearly a third this year, partly due to growing expectations of a reveal for the “GTA VI.”