Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup 2024: A Grand Slam Celebration That Dominated the Diamond with Converge as the Presenting Partner

The Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup 2024 was an unprecedented softball celebration, offering an extraordinary experience that transcended the boundaries of sportsmanship and community festivities. With a stellar lineup of partners, sponsors, and participating teams, the event, proudly presented by Converge, made an indelible mark in the history of softball.

Once again, Converge took pride in presenting the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup 2024. Their steadfast commitment to community engagement and support for athletic excellence added a new dimension to the already stellar event, showcasing the power of connectivity both on and off the field.

In addition, Grab Philippines and Priland Development Corp joined Converge in presenting this grand celebration, reinforcing the commitment to fostering community spirit and promoting excellence in sports. Together, these presenting partners elevated the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup to new heights, creating an event that transcended the boundaries of sportsmanship and connectivity.

City di Mare Official by Filinvest proudly took the center stage as the official venue partner, providing the perfect backdrop for the most-awaited softball showdown of the year. Their partnership ensured an immersive experience for players and spectators alike.



The Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup reached new heights with Cebu Pacific Air as the major sponsor, symbolizing a soaring commitment to the spirit of sportsmanship and unity. Cebu Pacific Air’s endorsement emphasized the tournament’s growing influence as a beacon for community engagement and athletic excellence.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, CDN Digital, SunStar Cebu, and The Freeman aligned as the official media partners, ensuring that the fervor and intensity of every inning were broadcasted to an expansive audience. With their comprehensive coverage, the excitement of the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup resonated far beyond the diamond.

A Stellar Array of Brand Partners: Elevating the Experience

The 2024 edition of the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup was fortified by a constellation of brand partners that represented the pinnacle of support for the sport and community engagement: Jollibee, Globe Telecom, Lantaw Native Restaurant, Thirsty Fresh Fruit Juices & Shakes, Mr. Sizzlers, Vibo Place, Don Macchiatos, C Seaview Cafe and Restobar il Corso, Dreamers Milktea, Liam’s Flavoured Wings, Rebels Softball Club, RichQ Photography, KA2 Apparel – Asturias.

Unleashing the Titans: Participating Teams

A remarkable assembly of sixteen formidable teams vied for supremacy in the 2024 edition of the Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup: KA2 Apparel Asturias, Vikings C-10, JBR Megabolts, Punta Brewers, Green Sox, Shenica, Bandits, Salazar Blazers, Rebels, LA(Landing Airbase) Badass, Total Solar, JR-P, Baracca Carcar City, UBros, Tisa Softball Club, JI Blues.

Opening Ceremony and Game Schedule

The grand celebration kicked off with an electrifying Opening Ceremony held last March 10, setting the stage for an exciting tournament. Eight games were played simultaneously on two softball diamonds, captivating fans and showcasing the immense talent of the participating teams.

Remaining games will continue on March 17, 24, and April 7, 2024, from 8 am until 5 pm. These dates promise more thrilling matchups, highlighting the prowess and sportsmanship of the competing teams.

Witnessing History Unfolded



The Congressman Edu Rama Softball Cup 2024 was not just an event; it was a grand celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and the unparalleled thrill of softball. The community came together, capturing the essence of a community bound together by the love of the game.

