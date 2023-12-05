Bar Exams 2023: Cebu university graduate is No. 8 among 3,812 passers

A graduate of the University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) landed in the top 10 of the 2023 Bar Exams.

Paulo Batulan topped the 10,387 aspiring lawyers who took the three-day examinamtions in September.

He garnered a score of 88.25 percent to get the No. 8 spot among 3,812 passers of the Bar exams.

This year the No. 1 topnotcher is Ephraim Porciuncula Bie who is from University of Santo Tomas (UST), who got a score of 89.2625 percent.

Other topnotchers include Mark Josel Padua Vivit from Ateneo de Manila University with 89.1250 percent, Frances Camille Altonaga Francisco from San Beda University with 88.9125 percent, Nathaniel Niño Alipio Tang with 88.65 percent, David Joseph Austria Flores from De La Salle University – Manila, and Ralph Vincent Salvador Samaniego from the University of the Philippines with 88.4750 percent.

This year, the University of San Carlos (USC) secured a position in the top law schools with an impressive average passing rate of 90.91.

The Supreme Court simultaneously released the results and list of new lawyers which were displayed at the courtyard of the SC main building in Manila for viewing from 12 noon to 6 p.m. today, December 5.

The Bar Exam results were also released on the SC website and official social media pages.

The oath-taking and roll-signing ceremony for those who passed will be held on Dec. 22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

There were 1,640 aspiring lawyers who took the bar examinations in Cebu on September 2023.

This was according to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, Cebu City Police Office deputy director for operations and CCPO spokesperson, about the number of exam takers in Cebu last September.

