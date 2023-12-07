Road closure along Osmeña Blvd expected as skywalk demolition starts Dec. 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The impending road closure, prompted by the removal of skywalks, is “likely” to take effect early on Saturday, December 9, according to Raquel Arce, the head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Arce clarified that December 8 may not be feasible for the demolition team due to the Immaculate Conception feast, making December 9 a likely alternative.

She proposed the idea of setting a definitive date for the road closure during their meeting with the contractor and the Department of Transportation (DOTr), emphasizing the need for clear communication to effectively convey closure details to the public.

“Muhimo gyud sila ug ilaha gyud na announcement kung kanus-a aron ato dayon i-announce asa atong mga diversion roads,” Arce said on Wednesday, December 6.

Arce further stated that the first skywalk slated for demolition is the one situated near Cebu Normal University (CNU), and then followed by the skywalk adjacent to the Department of Health (DOH-7) office.

The designated diversion road for the closure near CNU will be Don Pedro Cui Street.

Cebu City Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project manager Engineer Norvin Imbong earlier affirmed that the two skywalks along Osmeña Boulevard would undergo demolition instead of relocation.

READ: 2 skywalks along Osmeña Blvd won’t be moved but demolished – CBRT exec

This decision aligns with Mayor Michael Rama’s instruction to clear structures before his return from Australia on December 20.

The CBRT project manager further stated that the demolition process is initially estimated to span 10 to 15 days, and is being expedited to five to seven days to minimize potential traffic congestion.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP