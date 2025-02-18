‘Kontra Bigay’ campaign aims to stop vote buying in 2025 polls

MANILA – Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Tuesday directed all police personnel to not only enforce but also internalize the commitment to the “Kontra Bigay” campaign, as part of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for clean, honest, and fair elections on May 12.

“As the nation prepares for the 2025 elections, the PNP stands firm in its duty to protect the sanctity of the electoral process. Our personnel will not only implement but wholeheartedly embrace the Kontra Bigay campaign, ensuring a clean, honest, and fair election for every Filipino voter,” Marbil said in a statement.

The directive comes in full support of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which launched the Committee on Kontra Bigay or CKB last Feb. 7.

READ:

The CKB strengthens efforts against vote buying and selling by empowering law enforcement agencies, including the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), to conduct surveillance, validate reports, and take decisive action against electoral violations.

Under the expanded Kontra Bigay 2.0, presumed acts of vote-buying and vote-selling —such as the possession or distribution of money, goods, or campaign materials intended to influence voters—will be strictly monitored. Individuals caught in the act may face immediate warrantless arrest by law enforcement agencies.

Marbil has instructed all police units nationwide to intensify monitoring efforts, conduct information campaigns, and work closely with Comelec in investigating and acting on reports of electoral fraud.

“Ang PNP ay patuloy na tutugon pagpapatupad ng batas. Hinihikayat namin ang mamamayan na makiisa at ireport ang anumang uri ng pagbili ng boto o pagbebenta ng boto sa mga awtoridad (The PNP will continue to respond to law enforcement. We encourage the public to cooperate and report any kind of vote buying or vote selling to the authorities),” Marbil said.

Vote-buying and vote-selling, as defined under Article 12 of the Omnibus Election Code, are punishable by imprisonment of one to six years.

Complaints may be filed at Comelec’s main office or at designated Kontra Bigay campaign centers nationwide. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP