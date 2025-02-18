Robin Padilla: Digong is non-violent; he’s kind and religious

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte, known for his moniker The Punisher, is not a violent man, at least according to Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) President Sen. Robin Padilla.

Padilla made the clarification on Tuesday after Duterte joked about wanting to kill at least 15 senators to make more vacancies for the senatorial bets he is endorsing.

“Ako na po ang nagsasabi sa inyo po [former president Rodrigo Duterte] is not a violent man. Napakabait po at religious ang taong yan behind the curtain of politics,” said Padilla in a text message to reporters.

(I am telling you, Duterte is not a violent man. He is kind and religious behind the curtain of politics.)

Padilla said Duterte was born ready, apologizing on behalf of the former chief executive.

“Paumanhin po sa mga nasaktan. Kung may legal liability [ay] harapın po ito ni mayor. Pinanganak na handa naman lagi si Digong,” said Padilla.

(I apologize to all those who were offended. If there’s a legal liability, the mayor will face this. Digong was born ready.)

Duterte served as the country’s 16th president.

