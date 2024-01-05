Cesafi collegiate volleyball tilt returns on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate volleyball tournament resumes tomorrow, Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.

The defending champions in the women’s division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, will face the newcomers, the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Women’s Volleyball Team Fighting Maroons, at around 10 a.m.

The Lady Jaguars, led by multi-titled coach Roldan Potot, currently hold the top spot in the team standings with a record of five wins and one defeat. A victory over UP Cebu will further solidify their position at the top.

In the meantime, the second-ranked team in the women’s division, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, will compete against the powerhouse University of San Carlos (USC) at around 12 noon.

The Lady Panthers share the same win-loss record as the Lady Jaguars, while USC holds the third spot with a 5-2 (win-loss) card.

The opening match in the women’s division at 8 a.m. features the 9th-ranked University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Lady Webmasters against the 8th-ranked Cebu Doctors University (CDU). UCLM and CDU each have a 1-5 win-loss record.

On the other hand, the afternoon matches will feature the men’s division competition.

The top-ranked USJ-R Jaguars aim for their eighth win in nine matches against the UC Webmasters in the last match.

USJ-R has a 7-1 record, while UC sits at the third spot with a 6-2 slate.

Meanwhile, UCLM will face USPF in the first match in the afternoon, followed by the Felipe R. Verallo Memorial College Dragons against Cebu Eastern University.

UCLM holds a 3-2 record at the eighth spot, while USPF occupies the sixth spot in the men’s team standings with a 5-3 card.

Verallo College is winless in seven matches, placing them at the bottom of the 12-team men’s division competition standings, while CEC is atop them with a 0-6 slate.

