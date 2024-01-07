UC shocks USJ-R in Cesafi men’s volleyball
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters stunned the heavily favored University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, January 6.
UC fought the Jaguars in a five-set tooth-to-nail battle, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13, during their game held at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Campus gymnasium.
This was a statement win for UC, that finished with a bronze medal in the previous season of the Cesafi men’s volleyball tournament, that they’re capable of beating the current league-leader.
The victory improved UC’s record in the Cesafi men’s volleyball to seven wins with two defeats and they now have a huge chance to dislodge the No. 2 team and the defending champions, Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, from their position.
However, that will be determined if the Wildcats win against the USC Warriors as they have a scheduled match today, at the same venue.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars absorbed their second loss with seven wins. Still, they remain on top of the team standings.
On the other hand, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers outlasted the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM), 25-22, 25-20, 25-22, also on Saturday.
The win pulled USPF to the fifth spot with six wins and three defeats, while UCLM dropped to a 3-3 (win-loss) record.
RELATED STORIES
USC escapes with a grueling 5-set win vs. USPF in Cesafi women’s volleyball tilt
USJ-R girls volleyball team beats UC, returns to Cesafi finals
USJ-R Baby Jaguars take Cesafi boys, girls volleyball champion crowns in one night
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.