Gretchen Barretto nakasave, mas malinawon ang kinabuhi nga walay social media 

Miangkon si Gretchen Barretto nga mas nahimo nga lantip ang iyang panghuna-huna ug nagmalinawon ang iyang kinabuhi sukad nga iyang gi-deactivate ang iyang Instagram account sobra usa ka tuig na ang milabay.



Nakasave pa gyud kuno siya.

Sa vlog ni Dr. Aivee Teo, naghisgot si Gretchen mahitungod sa iyang kinabuhi nga mas malinawon na karon. Matud niya nga mas confident na pud siya sa iyang kaugalingon.

“I like the more peaceful Gretchen now; the older, the more mature, the more confident—I’m more sure of myself. I like it, and there’s nothing wrong with appreciating peace,” sey pa niya.

Ang kanhi aktres miingon nga sa iyang pagbiya sa social media, mas nahibaw-an niya unsa gyud ang tinuod nga kagawasn ug mas nabati niya unsa ka sinsero ang gipakita sa ubang taw alang kaniya.

“I have the freedom to do what I want to do with all sincerity. I don’t do things out of wanting to show people, and I connect with people more because I feel their sincerity,” matud ni Gretchen.

Dugang niya, “When they give me something, it is because they know what I want. It’s not the value of what you’re giving me because, you know, ok, she’s going to post it.”

Miangkon siya nga daghan na ang kausaban sa iyang kinabuhi sukad nga mibiya siya sa social media. Bisan ang iyang pagpili kun unsa ang iyang isul-ob basi na sa kun unsa ang iyang gusto og dili sa kun unsa kaha ang gusto makita sa uban.

Tungod sa maong kausaban, naka save siya og kwarta.

“Even when I dress now, I dress for myself, not for the public, because, you know, you don’t feel pressure to overspend because you don’t need to show off. So it’s more real; I didn’t know that then, and now I know it.”

Matud ni Gretchen nga dili kinahanglan magsalig sa social media ang usa ka taw aron magpabilin nga relevant. Si bisan kina mamahimo nga magpabilin nga relevant kun duna siyay kapasidad sa pag-empower sa iyang kaugalingon.

“You have to empower yourself, and you can turn off your social media and know, deep in your heart, that you are relevant.”

Si Gretchen nag deactivated sa iyang personal Instagram account niadtong 2022.

