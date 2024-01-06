USC escapes with a grueling 5-set win vs. USPF in Cesafi women’s volleyball tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors women’s volleyball team climbed to the No. 2 spot of the team standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

This was after, the USC volleybelles of champion coach Grace Antigua survived a grueling five-set showdown against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 15-5, at their home court in the USC Main Campus gymnasium.

USC improved to six wins with two losses to dislodge USPF from the No. 2 spot as the latter absorbed their second defeat in seven games. The defeat put USPF at the No. 3 spot in the team standings.

USPF got off to a strong start, eking out a 25-22 win against USC, however, the latter retaliated with back-to-back victories in the succeeding sets, 25-22, 25-20.

USPF stayed alive and forced a deciding fifth set after beating USC, 25-22, in the fourth set of their game in the Cesafi.

However, they eventually bowed down to the mightier USC squad after losing by double digits, 5-15, in the deciding set as their match lasted for over two hours.

USJ-R TROUNCE UP-CEBU

Meanwhile, the Cesafi women’s division defending champions, the University University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, grabbed their sixth victory by clobbering the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

The Lady Jaguars of multi-titled head coach Roldan Potot only needed 42 minutes to beat the Fighting Maroons with the scores of 25-16, 25-13, 25-13.

The win cemented USJ-R’s hold of the Cesafi women’s team standings with six wins and one defeat, while UP Cebu absorbed their sixth loss in eight matches.

In the other women’s division match, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters defeated the Cebu Doctors University (CDU), 25-22, 25-13, 25-14.

From No. 9, the Webmasters climbed a place higher at the No. 8 spot, dislodging CDU as they improved to a 2-5 (win-loss) record, while the latter dropped to a 1-6 slate in the team standings.

MEN’S TEAM

On the other hand, all matches on Sunday, January 7, will feature the men’s teams.

The matches will start from 8 a.m. onwards with the UV Green Lancers facing the USPF Panthers, followed by the CRMC Mustangs versus UCLM.

Also, UP Cebu would take on the SWU-Phinma Cobras, while UC Webmasters would face the CEC Dragons.

The last game would have the defending champions, CIT-U Wildcats against rivals, the USC Warriors, still at the latter’s home court.

