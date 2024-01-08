Imee pushes talks between Bongbong Marcos, ex-President Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Imee Marcos on Monday supported the requested talks between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte regarding the investigation into the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), saying it should happen now.

“Now na! Like I said, who’s afraid of SMNI? Or maybe who’s afraid of [former] President Duterte? He is a revered and beloved President whose wise counsel will always be helpful to the country. Walang masamang makinig sa mabuting payo, lalo’t galing sa dating Pangulo,” said the senator in a text message to reporters.

(Now! Like I said, who’s afraid of SMNI? Or maybe who’s afraid of [former] President Duterte? He is a revered and beloved President whose wise counsel will always be helpful to the country. There is no harm in listening to good advice, especially from the former President.)

Earlier, the Presidential Communications Office said that President Marcos is “always available to former President Duterte.”

The former chief executive expressed a desire to discuss with the President why his SMNI program “Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa” was supposedly affected by the investigation on the network.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) previously issued a 14-day preventive suspension on ex-President Duterte’s programs and another SMNI show called “Laban Kasama ang Bayan.”

MTRCB said its decision intends “to prevent a possible repetition of these alleged infractions, which may pose a negative impact on public welfare, ethical considerations, and the overall reputation of the broadcasting industry.”

Duterte allegedly used profane language and aired death threats in his show.

RELATED STORIES

MTRCB suspends 2 SMNI programs, including ex-President Duterte’s

Bongbong Marcos ready to talk to ex-President Duterte regarding SMNI probe

Dutertes’ anger at secret fund scrutiny, queries opens crack in ‘UniTeam’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP