Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hits off south Philippines, says USGS
Phivolcs says no damage expected as earthquake struck some 119 kilometers south of Sarangani at 4:48 a.m. today
A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early Tuesday off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.
The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.
READ: EXPLAINER: Earthquake terms you need to know
Quake struck at depth of 70 km
It struck at a depth of 70 kilometers (43 miles) about 100 kilometers from Sarangani at the tip of the southern island of Mindanao, the USGS said.
This was confirmed by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seisomology (Phivolcs) in its latest earthquake bulletin, where it put the time the earthquake struck at 4:48 a.m.
According to 4:48 a.m. Phivolcs bulletin, it was felt at intensity 4 in Sarangani.
READ: Powerful earthquake rocks Japan, nearly 100,000 residents ordered to evacuate
119 kilometers south of Sarangani
Phivolcs said that the temblor struck 119 kilometers south of Sarangani.
It also said that the quake would not cause damage but aftershocks would be felt.
Phivolcs also described the cause of the quake as tectonic.
READ: Japan quake: Snow hampers rescues, aid
Quakes in PHEarthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Most are too weak to be felt by humans.
Last month a 7.6 magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.| With Phivolcs report
READ: Earthquake: Cebuanos told to start preparing for it
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.