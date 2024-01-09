Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 hits off south Philippines, says USGS

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean early Tuesday off the coast of the Philippines, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

Quake struck at depth of 70 km

It struck at a depth of 70 kilometers (43 miles) about 100 kilometers from Sarangani at the tip of the southern island of Mindanao, the USGS said.

This was confirmed by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seisomology (Phivolcs) in its latest earthquake bulletin, where it put the time the earthquake struck at 4:48 a.m.

According to 4:48 a.m. Phivolcs bulletin, it was felt at intensity 4 in Sarangani.

119 kilometers south of Sarangani

Phivolcs said that the temblor struck 119 kilometers south of Sarangani.

It also said that the quake would not cause damage but aftershocks would be felt.

Phivolcs also described the cause of the quake as tectonic.

Quakes in PH

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans.

Last month a 7.6 magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.| With Phivolcs report

