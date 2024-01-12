Germany to supply more drones for PH Coast Guard’s WPS operations

MANILA, Philippines — Germany will supply more drones to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for various operations, including those in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armado Balilo.

Asked as to how many additional drones the country will provide, Balilo said: “around four or more.”

The PCG spokesperson said the drone delivery is part of the €129 million (P7.9 billion) initial assistance from the German government.

In 2022, Berlin provided two drones for the PCG which are being utilized for training, according to the official.

This development comes as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Manila on Thursday to pay a courtesy visit in Malacañang with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Baerbock also paid a courtesy visit to the PCG Headquarters in Port Area.

The German official is on an official visit in the country from Jan. 11 to 12, upon the invitation of Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

