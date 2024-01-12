Lawmaker calls for PhilHealth transfer to DOF’s watch

Senior Citizen party list Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes suggests transferring PhilHealth under the Department of Finance to address the country’s future aging population by 2030.

He also proposes expanding SSS, Pag-Ibig Fund, and PhilHealth to cover more informal workers.

Ordanes cited a report by the Commission on Population and Development, which said that due to slow population growth, the Philippine population could be classified as aging by 2030. This would mean an increase in the number of Filipinos 60 years old and above and a decrease in those 15 years old and below.

“Preparing well for a larger and growing population of senior citizens involves strengthening our pension and health finance institutions, more employment and entrepreneurs and a continually growing economy. All these three factors will secure the future of future seniors,” he said.

He explained that strengthening pension and health finance institutions would involve transferring PhilHeath under the DOF where “PhilHealth properly belongs together with the SSS, (Government Service Insurance System) and Pag-IBIG Fund.”

