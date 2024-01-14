Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers expected in many parts of PH today – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Sunday’s weather forecast nationwide predicts cloudy skies, isolated rain showers, and possible thunderstorms.

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected nationwide on Sunday due to the shear line, northwest monsoon or “amihan” and localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Rain is expected in many parts pf the country due to the shear line or when cold air and hot air converge. In the central and eastern portions of the Visayas and Mindanao, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected,” Pagasa weather specialist Daniel James Villamil said in Filipino.

Metro Manila will have possible light rains and thunderstorms while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Mindanao.

Flash floods and land landslides are possible in rain-affected areas, Pagasa warned.

It added that no low-pressure area is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility.

