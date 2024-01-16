Romualdez: Amending Charter a crucial step for PH economic development

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday voiced his endorsement of the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution, tagging it as a crucial step in unlocking the country’s full potential in economic development.

Romualdez made the pronouncement after Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed a Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, recommending certain economic provisions within the Constitution.

“Our nation stands on the cusp of transformative economic growth, and it is imperative that we adapt our constitutional framework to the evolving global economic landscape,” said Romualdez in a statement.

“The amendments proposed are not just timely but necessary to unlock the full potential of our economy, fostering a more competitive, inclusive, and robust economic environment,” he added.

According to Romualdez, the resolution using the mode of Constituent Assembly reflects both Congress chambers’ “collective resolve to address the long-standing barriers that have, to some extent, hindered our nation’s progress.”

He pointed out that the resolution also reflected the aspirations of Constitutional reform advocates, who he said are driven by previous unsuccessful attempts through Congress.

The Speaker then called on public support for the charter change initiative, assuring them that their “voices will be acknowledged, and their interests will be protected” for the sake of transparency.

“We recognize that amending the Constitution is a significant and sensitive endeavor. It requires not only the collective will of Congress but also the support and understanding of the Filipino people,” said Romualdez.

“We are committed to ensuring that this process is transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the aspirations of our citizens,” he added.

Under the measure, the Congress proposed the following amendments to provisions of the 1987 Constitution:

Section 11 Article 12 (National Patrimony and Economy)

Paragraph 2 Section 4 of Article 14 (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture, and Sports)

Paragraph 2 Section 11 of Article 16 (General Provisions – Advertising)

