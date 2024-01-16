Janno nakita ang pag-video sa pulis kang Ronaldo: He was still alive

GIHISGUTAN sa TV host-actor nga si Janno Gibbs ang mga panghitabo sa dihang namatay ang iyang amahan nga si Ronaldo Valdez.

Sa gipahigayon nga presscon sa veteran singer-comedian gahapon, ma klaro kaayo ang kahiubos sa pamilya sa mga nag-imbestiga sa pagpanaw ni Ronaldo.

Una usang gibasa sa legal counsel ni Janno nga si Atty. Lorna Kapunan ang official statement sa aktor mahitungod sa pagkamatay sa amahan niini niadtong December 17, 2023.

Dinhi, gihangyo sa pamilyang Gibbs nga mag-issue ug public apology ang Philippine National Police ug ang mga tawo nga nag-imbistiga sa pagkamatay ni Ronaldo Valdez.

Kasunod niini ang taas nga pagpahayag ni Janno sa mga nahitabo sa dihang nakit-an na nila ang iyang tatay sa sulod sa kuwarto niini.

“My father was living with me, so I was taking care of him. So when it happened, I was sleeping in the next room. My driver knocked on my door, and shouting, ‘Daddy mo! Ang daddy mo!’ So we saw him.

“So immediately, ang nandu’n was our barangay captain who called both police and an ambulance, because he was still breathing. He was still alive. So, first to arrive was a police officer from the nearby station.

“Siya yung nag-video. So, nu’ng bini-video niya, sabi ko, ‘Teka! Ano yan?!’ ‘For evidence po, for evidence.’

“Naisip ko, parang SOP naman, di ba? So sige, sige na lang. And then, ambulance came and we brought him to the hospital where he stayed alive pa for quite some time actually.

“And then he passed. Magbabayad pa lang kami ni Bing (Loyzaga, asawa niya), hinila na ako ng pulis to go back to the crime scene, to the scene,” ang pasiunang simulang pagbabahagi ni Janno na ang tinutukoy ay ang mga tauhan ng Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

“Sabi ko, ‘Hindi ba puwedeng magbayad muna ako ng…’ but we went, I went. I complied, we went back to the scene. Nakalagay naman sa report nila na to process. To process. They were…five or more people.

“I think so, ako yun. Kasi, the process daw of the crime scene. Nandito yung basyo, tapos may tama dito sa wall, ganyan.

“Tatlo kami. We had two units kasi. In that unit was me, my dad, our driver, and a kasambahay especially for my dad. Nakatutok sa dad ko.

“So the three of us, after that, after they processed the scene, went to Karingal where I made my statement, my written statement. And then after that, we went to a paraffin test. Kaming tatlo. Kaming tatlo, ako, yung driver, and the kasambahay,” dugang pa ni Janno.

Padayon pa ni Janno, “During that time, remember this is the same day. This is the same night. Bing texted me that the full statement, and including our address, and my full statement of the pangyayari, was circulating already. Nagli-leak na. So same day pa lang yun.

“So I told the police I was with. Sabi ko, ‘Ano to?!’ Ang sagot sa akin, ‘Naku, Sir! Di natin maiiwasan yan, e! Kasi, pinapasa talaga namin sa mga superior at sa iba’t ibang ano. Hindi talaga maiiwasan,’” nahkanayon si Janno.

Pero sigun sa abogado ni Janno nga si Atty. Kapunan, dili kuno sakto ang gibuhat sa pulis tungod kay samtang nagpadayon pa kuno ang imbistigasyon dapat walay leakage.

“Meron tayong privacy ng family. Meron din tayong Confidential Data Information. So mishandling talaga,” matod pa ni Kapunan.

Ug mipadayon si Janno sa iyang pamahayag, “And also our address, which endangered us. Kasi nandun yung address, full address namin. And then, so I told them, sabi nga nila, ‘Hindi maiiwasan yan. Kasi, pinapasa-pasa namin yan sa iba-ibang division and staff.’

“Habang nagpa-paraffin test ako, that was on the second floor of SOCO, I think, that’s where you do the paraffin test. Yung window, ano e, half smoked yung window. Aba, may camera crew dun na nakaganun sa second floor, na nakunan ako na nagpa-paraffin.

“So, nagalit yung doktora na nagpa-paraffin. Sabi niya, ‘Sino yun? Habulin niyo,’ ganu’n-ganu’n. Hinabol nila. Bumalik, ‘Wala na po, e.’ Sabi ng doktora, ‘Sinong tao sa ibaba?’ ‘Wala po. Wala pong tao sa ibaba.’

“So anong klaseng police station yon? Walang bantay, kahit sino, puwedeng umakyat na lang? Walang paalam. Anong klase yun?” ingon pa sa komedyante nga klaro na kaayong nairita sa mga panghitabo.

“And then, remember they processed the scene, di ba, on the same day. Mga five people. Yun ang nakalagay sa report, e. Processed the scene. On the same day. After nine days, they text to retrieve the slug. The slug of the bullet.”

“Hindi n’yo nagawa yun nung araw na yun? And dami niyo, ah?! Anong prinocess niyo? Di ba? Nine days after, ‘Ay, yung slug nga pala?’ Di ba? Tapos, hinihingan pa nila, ‘Puwede ba nating i-recreate yung scene?’ ‘Ha? Nag-process na tayo, ah?’

“Days after, tuloy pa rin. Lumabas na yung report, binigay na sa akin, pinadala na sa akin yung ano. ‘Ahhh wala po kaming statement nung kasambahay.’

“Ha? Kasama ko yung kasambahay dun sa bahay, sa Karingal, at sa paraffin test, kasama ko. Hindi niyo nakunan ng statement? Anong ginawa niyo du’n? Anong ginawa niyo nung processing?” nagkanayon si Janno.

Negatibo hinuon ang resulta sa paraffin test nga gihimo kang Janno ug sa ilang driver ug maid.

Una niini, nanawagan pag-usab si Janno sa publiko, “Finally, we encourage the public to exercise vigilance when sharing videos and posts online.

“We hope that this will also serve as a reminder to the netizens, who have duties to act responsibly online, especially so when the posts and videos affect individuals who are still in the midst of grieving.

“With this, we fervently wish that our appeal to the PNP will not fall on deaf ears, allowing us to swiftly bring an end to this regretful chapter of our lives,” nagkanayon si Janno.

