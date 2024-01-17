Dover Business Services to Host Job Fair for Cebu Expansion in 2024

Dover Business Services, a leading player in the business solutions sector, is set to do a Hiring Blitz to aid its expansion efforts in Cebu for 2024. This event ensures a two-day hiring process for candidates. The job fair is Dover Business Services’ commitment to deliver value to its employees and stakeholders. The Hiring Blitz is slated on 25-26, January 2024 at SEDA Ayala, Cebu Business Park from 9am-6pm.

The hiring event will focus on bringing in Finance and Accounting professionals into the organization, along with individuals with complex and value-added skills in the Global Business Services arena. The said job fair will aim to hire at least 30 professionals at the end of the event. The expansion of business offerings is intended to serve Dover’s Operating Companies.

About Dover Business Services:

Dover Business Services (DBS) is an independent business to business service provider within Dover Corporation. DBS is accountable for delivering transactional services in Finance to the entire organization. With locations in the Philippines, China, Romania, and India, DBS centers operate across the globe to maximize service to our operating companies (OpCos).

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what’s possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under “DOV.”

ADVERTORIAL

