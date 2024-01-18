Sinulog 2024: Modern jeepneys to ply SRP routes on Jan. 21 festival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There will be modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) that will be operating on the day of the ritual showdown.

This was confirmed by Lawyer Kent Franceso Jongoy, legal officer of Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Jongoy said that among the issues that they encountered in last year’s Sinulog was the lack of PUJs for the commuting public; hence, the deployment of more public utility jeepneys.

The lawyer added that they already coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) regarding this.

160 confirmed as of Thursday, Jan. 18

In a separate interview with LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto, he told CDN Digital that as of Thursday, Jan. 18, there would be 160 confirmed MPUJ units that would operate on Sunday.

Although Montealto and Jongoy could not tell the exact distance from downtown Cebu to SRP since it would depend on where the commuters would come from, for the fare, Montealto said that the modern jeepney operators will still observe the minimum of P15 for the first 4 kilometer-distance, and the succeeding distance will have an additional of P2.50.

Meanwhile, for the buses, the fare will be P15 for the first 5-kilometer distance.

“It’s the first time that PUVs will go in SRP (for commuting) except for My Bus (SM-owned transit),” Jongoy said.

5 routes

According to Jongoy, the following are routes of the MPUJs that will be operating to the SRP on Sunday:

Lapu-Lapu City – Cordova – SRP Consortium via CCLEX Parkmall – SRP Consortium via Viaduct Talamban – IT Park – SRP Bagsakan & Seaside via Vestil Bulacao – SRP Bagsakan & Seaside via Vestil Carcar – SRP Terminal via Coastal Road Talisay

Montealto said that the LTFRB is still open to the MPUJ operators who wish to apply to operate the SRP.

On the other note, Jongoy said that the CCTO is encouraging the public who will witness the grand showdown to not bring their vehicles but to ride the MPUJs.

Jongoy also said that the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) will have a “discounted toll fee” on that day, but opted not to disclose how much since it is up to the CCLEX.

