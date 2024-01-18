Sinulog 2024 grand parade traffic scheme

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog grand ritual showdown is around the corner, and the preparation for the traffic scheme on Sinulog day is in full swing.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will be opening F. Vestil St. as a one-way traffic to enter the entrance of the South Road Properties (SRP).

READ: LIST: Sinulog 2024 schedule of activities

Sinulog 2024: F. Vestil Street — one way traffic

This was confirmed by CCTO Head Raquel Arce to CDN Digital.

“We take into consideration the volume of traffic during that time. Maoy nahitabo last year. Dili kaayo daghan ang sakyanan, pero di na kairog ang sakyanan kay ang mga tawo…naa na gyud sa dalan mangagi,” she said.

(We take into consideration the volume of traffic during that time. That is what happened last year. The vehicles were not really that many, but they could not move because the people … they were passing at the road.)

Meanwhile, in the evening when the spectators are about to go home, F. Vestil St. will still be one-way going out of the SRP.

READ: Sinulog 2024: Your ultimate Grand Parade survival kit

Parking areas

In case the parking areas in the SRP will be full, Arce said that motorists can park their vehicles in the mall’s parking space.

Since the city has only limited parking slots in the SRP, Arce said they discouraged the motorists from bringing their vehicles.

“We have enough buses and modern PUJs nga mo cater ninyo from malls to the venue. So, adto ninyo ibilin inyong mga sakyanan sa malls then naay mga modern buses, modern PUJs nga mo cater padung [sa venue],” she said.

(We have enough buses and modern PUJs that will cater to you from malls to the venue. So, you leave your vehicles at the malls then there will be modern buses that will cater to you heading [to the venue].)

This traffic plan will be effective for the whole day of Jan. 21 as there would be pickup points and drop-off areas as well.

READ: Weather during Sinulog 2024 weekend in Cebu may be rainy, says Pagasa

For those bringing vehicles

Meanwhile, for the motorists who would be bringing their vehicles, the parking areas in the SRP will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

“Ang atong Vestil (F. Vestil St.) open man siya to entrance, but kung mupuno na ang tanan natong parkings nga geallowed, then we have to close the Vestil and give way to pedestrians,” Arce said.

Our Vestil (F. Vestil St.), it is open to entrance, but if the parking areas allowed will be full, then we have to close Vestil and give way to pedestrians.)

She added that the CCTO planned to have the parking areas to be situated outside of the SRP, but they assured they also allocated areas for senior citizens who would be bringing their vehicles still on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

Arce assured that the public would not have to pay for the parking fee.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP