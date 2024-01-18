Interns at Cebu City Hall get minimum wage rate as allowance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students who wish to apply as interns at Cebu City Hall will receive the “prevailing and applicable” minimum wage rate in Central Visayas as daily allowance.

This is on top of the valuable experience that they will gain during their on-the-job training.

This comes after the Government Internship Program (GIP) in Cebu City was officially institutionalized, following unanimous approval of the proposed ordinance during the city council’s regular session on January 17.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the author of the ordinance, told CDN Digital that while the Cebu City Hall has been accepting interns, it lacks formal and official guidelines.

“Dugay naman nanawat pero way formal and official guidelines mao naghimo ta ani,” Gealon said.

Now that the GIP has been institutionalized, it will aim to achieve specific objectives, such as expediting the implementation and monitoring of City programs and services related to employment and social protection.

Additionally, it will acknowledge interns as part of the labor force, ensuring they receive fair treatment and just compensation.

According to Gealon, the job offers will depend on the available positions, aligned with the interns’ training needs and preferences.

“It depends upon the departments which the interns desire to apply to – usually that which is relevant to the course in school they’re enrolled in,” he said.

Moreover, the internship agreement shall be for 30 working days, computed from the date the intern reports for work in their office assignment.

The GIP beneficiary is entitled to a daily allowance equivalent to the prevailing and applicable daily minimum wage rate in the Central Visayas Region for the services rendered.

Meanwhile, to qualify for the Government Internship Program (GIP), the beneficiary should be a resident of Cebu City, aged 18-35, and at least a high school or senior high school graduate, or possess its equivalent under the Alternative Learning Systems, and be enrolled during the school year or term immediately preceding the internship period.

Applicant interns must submit a valid government-issued ID indicating residency in Cebu City, a biodata with a picture, any document proving graduation from high school or senior high school, or its equivalent under the Alternative Learning System, or the Technical-Vocational course.

Proof of enrollment for the preceding school year is required for high school students, such as Form 137 (student’s permanent record) or Form 138 (report card) for the previous school year.

Interns who are college or post-graduate students, submission of a registration form, study load, or class load is necessary.

