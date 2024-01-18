Sinulog 2024: 100+ participants expected in Sunday’s grand parade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the number of participants for this Sunday’s Sinulog 2024 Grand Parade has already reached 123.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 18, he told reporters that it would be good to look on the other angles in the Sinulog grand parade since many are also involved in the event.

In a post published by the city’s public information office on Wednesday night, Jan. 17, they revealed that there are a total of 91 participants that will be joining the Sinulog Grand Ritual Showdown.

The 91 participants are composed of dancing contingents, puppeteers, higantes (giants), floats, and others.

However, in a press conference on Thursday, Rama revealed that the updated number of Sinulog 2024 participants is 123.

This was confirmed by Cinbeth Orellano, protocol officer, and Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, head of the Sinulog’s contest cluster, who also attended the press briefing.

Of the number, there are 41 floats, 18 competing contingents, three guest performers, nine puppeteers, 15 higantes (giants), while the rest are ‘high-end vehicles’ that will be showcasing during the grand parade.

When asked for the breakdown of the 123, Pesquera said that they will be publishing it soon after all the entries are finalized.

As of Jan. 18, the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) revealed that there are eight competing contingents for the Sinulog based and nine for the Free Interpretation category.

Pesquera added that they are still expecting more out-of-town dancing contingents until today only, Jan. 18.

Moreover, Rama noted that besides the competing contingents, he thought of including the other groups that will be participating in the grand day, which are the puppeteers and others.

Rama also wished that the public would stop asking the number of Sinulog 2024 contingents that will be competing in the ritual showdown because he wanted the public to focus on venerating Señor Santo Niño.

“[Kung] Sinulog na gani, di man ko mag tan-aw sa karon, magtan-aw ko sa kagahapon,” he said.

The winners of each category will receive P3 million.

“All is well that ends well,” Rama said, referring to the outcome of their preparation.

Moreover, Rama recalled that there was no Sinulog ritual showdown in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, and he said it was a challenge in 2023 on how to gather more contingents to participate.

“There are 123 tan-awonon,” Rama said, emphasizing the word ‘tan-awonon’ as that will be included in the highlight of the Sinulog 2024 grand parade.

