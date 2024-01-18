About 20 dead in Thai fireworks factory blast; no survivors found

INQUIRER.NET/Reuters January 18,2024 - 09:31 PM

People stand near debris in the aftermath of a firework factory explosion in Suphanburi province, Thailand, January 17, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Naen Kaew Rescue Association Suphan Buri Highway/Handout via REUTERS

BANGKOK — A blast at a fireworks factory north of Bangkok on Wednesday claimed the lives of approximately 20 individuals, according to the police.

Despite ongoing inspections by authorities, no survivors have been located at the site yet.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” Srettha’s office said.

