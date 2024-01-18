About 20 dead in Thai fireworks factory blast; no survivors found

BANGKOK — A blast at a fireworks factory north of Bangkok on Wednesday claimed the lives of approximately 20 individuals, according to the police.

Despite ongoing inspections by authorities, no survivors have been located at the site yet.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, which took place mid-afternoon in Suphan Buri province about 120 km (74.56 miles) north of Bangkok, police said.

“We cannot tell whether all the workers were killed. The officials are entering the site to investigate. They have not found any survivors,” Provincial governor, Nattapat Suwanprateep, told Reuters.

A preliminary investigation put the death toll at 20, according to a police statement, with many injured.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on the explosion while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and urged a swift investigation.

“The prime minister ordered an inspection of the plant to see if it was operating legally and if the explosion was caused by negligence. The law must be enforced to the fullest extent because there are innocent deaths and injuries,” Srettha’s office said.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu-Lapu firecracker factory hit by fire: 4 dead

18 hurt as firecracker warehouse explodes in Bulacan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP