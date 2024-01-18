PCSO admits viral photo of lotto winner edited for security reasons

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has admitted that the viral photo of a lottery winner, shared on Wednesday, was indeed modified.

However, an official emphasized that the alteration was made for security reasons.

During the hearing of the Senate committee on ways and means on Thursday, PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles was asked by Senator Raffy Tulfo if it is true that the image of a PCSO official handing a cheque to a supposed lotto winner was edited.

Robles confirmed it, but he clarified that there were incidents in the past where winners were identified by people close to them through their clothing.

“Itong picture na ito very controversial ito sa social media, edited daw ito?” Tulfo asked.

“Yes your Honor. We have to protect the identity of the winner. Meron pong nagreklamo sa amin one time; we covered the face, eh ‘yong damit naman po ay nakilala. So nagreklamo siya, sana naman daw po ‘wag ipakita ‘yong damit, so ‘yan po ang reason niyan,” Robles replied.

The PCSO General Manager admitted that the way the photo was edited was “poor.”

“And I agree, it’s a very poor editing, pero the objective is to conceal the clothing na ma-identify sa kanya,” Robles explained.

“So ibig sabihin inaamin niyo inedit ‘to, pinalitan niyo ‘yong clothing?” Tulfo asked again.

“Opo, again, part po ‘yan ng pag-conceal kasi na-identify po ‘yong damit, kung at that day ‘yong mga kapit-bahay po eh nag-aano eh, ‘Oy ‘yon ‘yong suot niya or kung nakapag-selfie siya,’ ‘yong nagreklamo po sa amin favorite clothes daw kasi,” Robles added.

