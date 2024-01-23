NTC orders SMNI to stop operations indefinitely

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has ordered an indefinite suspension of the operations on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) radio and television stations.

In an order dated Jan. 18, the NTC ordered Swara Sug Media Corporation, the business name of SMNI, to cease and desist its operations pending a hearing and final consideration of its administrative case lodged before the commission.

The NTC issued last Dec. 21, 2023, a 30-day suspension order against SMNI.

However, the NTC learned that the SMNI “did not strictly comply with the suspension aspect thereof and was still operating in certain areas in Region VI by as late as 27 December 2023”.

“The NTC has directed Respondent Swara Sug to explain in writing within fifteen (15) days from receipt of the Order dated 18 January 2024, why it failed to strictly comply with the thirty (30)-day suspension order, and directed it to cease and desist from operating its radio and television stations pending hearing and final consideration of the above-captioned administrative case,” the commission said in a statement on Monday.

The network’s administrative case stemmed from House Resolution No. 1499, which said that SMNI violated the terms and conditions of its franchise under Republic Act No. 11422.

Its principal author, PBA Party-list Rep. Margarita Nograles, stressed that Section 4 of SMNI’s legislative franchise restrains the network from using its stations or facilities to propagate false information.

Nograles was referring to claims made by Jeffrey Celiz, one of the hosts of SMNI’s “Laban Kasama ng Bayan,” that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez’s travel expenses reached P1.8 billion.

However, House officials explained that the entire chamber only spent P39.60 million for its travels between January and October of 2023.

