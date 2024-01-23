Drug test: 3 Lapu CTMS employees fail random testing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Three Lapu-Lapu City employees tested positive in the random drug test initiated by the city’s anti-drug agency.

On Monday, January 22, 115 job order employees from the city hall and traffic enforcers from the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) underwent random testing.

Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) revealed that three CTMS personnel were allegedly found positive for using methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as shabu.

“The random drug testing was done in compliance with executive order no. 35 in 2019 issued by Mayor Junard Chan, which mandates the strict implementation of a drug-free workplace policy across all departments and offices of the city government,” Lao said.

This year, this was the third time that CLOSAP conducted a test.

On January 12, CLOSAP tested on 69 employees of Barangay Basak, wherein 1 turned out to be positive for using illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, on January 15, seven went positive from the 86 Barangay Pusok personnel who underwent testing.

Sanctions will be meted to all those who tested positive including termination from their work. This however, will be subject to the results of the confirmatory tests.

