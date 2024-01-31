Buy-bust: 5 persons caught with P74,800 shabu in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tagbilaran City police arrested five individuals including an alleged drug den operator during a buy-bust operation on Monday morning, January 29, 2024.

The arrested individuals included two construction workers and another cohort, as well as 2 alleged drug den visitors.

The anti-illegal drugs operation was conducted at around 9:48 a.m., according to a report by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Operatives raided a house in Purok 5, Barangay Tiptip, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, which led to the dismantling of an alleged drug den.

During the buy-bust, a total of 5 persons were apprehended, including the alleged maintainer of the drug den identified as 36-year-old Alger B. Galo.

Also nabbed were his alleged cohorts: John Depp C. Guibone, 25, and Christine A. Bantog, 22.

Both Galo and Guibone are construction workers while Bantog is jobless.

Operatives also caught at the scene of the crime two drug den visitors: Maria Nena M. Pequiño, 33, who works as a barbecue vendor; and Roel B. Maldora, 30, a debt collector.

Confiscated during the buy-bust were 11 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 11 grams.

The suspected illegal drugs had an estimated average market value of P74,800.

They also seized from the suspects cash amounting to P200, a cellphone, and various drug paraphernalia.

According to PDEA-7, the pieces of evidence will be transported to the laboratory where they will be subjected to chemical analysis and proper disposition.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA-7 spokesperson, added that information on the suspects’ alleged illegal activities were from a confidential informant.

She further stated that the suspects can dispose of around 10-20 grams of illegal drugs per week, based on their monitoring.

As of this writing, the arrested individuals in the buy-bust are in the custody of authorities while waiting for charges to be filed against them.

PDEA-7 disclosed in the report that they will be facing cases for selling and possession of illegal drugs; maintenance and working for a drug den; possession of drug paraphernalia; and conspiracy.

