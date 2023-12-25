Christmas eve drug bust: Shabu worth P13.6M seized in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities have scored another big hit on Christmas eve with a 2 kilo-drug-haul of shabu worth P13.6 million confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City.

Aside from the P13.6 million drug-haul, policemen from the Police Regional Office Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (RPDEU-7), they also arrested Angelo Flores, whom they considered as a high value individual.

Shabu seized in buy-bust

According to the police report, the PRO-7 policemen conducted the buy-bust operation at past 5 p.m. on December 24.

Police confiscated those 2 kilos of suspected shabu from the suspect, Flores.

Flores was detained at the detention cell of the PRO-7, pending the filing of charges.

Lapu-Lapu P20.4 million drug haul

The drug bust followed one where Lapu-Lapu policemen also confiscated some P20.4 million worth of shabu from another high value individual in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

The succesful Lapu-Lapu drug bust was conducted on December 22 or 2 days before the San Nicolas drug bust.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, identified the arrested suspect as Jerome Abanto.

Monitored for 4 months

Torres said that Abanto could dispose of 1 kilo of shabu in a week.

He also said that they monitored the activities of the suspect for four months before they moved in to do the buy-bust operation against the suspect.

Abanto was detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office holding cell pending the filing of charges.

