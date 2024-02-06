Another king cobra seen in Sogod, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another king cobra, locally known as Banakon in Cebuano, has been sighted in Barangay Bagakay, Sogod, a northern town in Cebu.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 5, a member of the Philippine Snake ID page shared an image of a deceased cobra, seeking assistance from the public in identifying the snake sighted in Sogod.

READ: Why are there several sightings of king cobras in Cebu?

Mating season

The majority of respondents in the comment section identified the snake as a king cobra.

Previously, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that, aside from ground temperature changes, January to April marks the mating season for king cobras, prompting them to venture out of their habitats in search of mates.

READ: IN THE KNOW: The king cobra

King cobra sightings

The DENR noted that population growth has also led to residential communities encroaching upon their habitats.

Recently, two cobras were also spotted along the road in Barangay Busay, Cebu City, on January 29. Authorities observed them mating upon discovery.

Despite the increase in king cobra sightings in Cebu, a local veterinary doctor has urged for the preservation of these creatures, emphasizing that they do not typically attack humans unless provoked.

READ: Utlang calls for preservation of king cobras: ‘They do not attack unless provoked’

Harmless animals

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cebu City’s special assistant on veterinary, agriculture, and fishery concerns, stressed that king cobras, locally known as ‘banakon,’ were harmless animals.

Utlang further explained that king cobras were also critically endangered species and faced the risk of extinction due to their dwindling numbers.

READ: What venomous snake has high-risk exposure in Cebu?

Four venomous snakes

While the country has four venomous snakes, such as the King Cobra or Banakon in Cebuano, the Philippine Cobra, Samar Cobra or Naja Samarensis, and vipers as the four venomous snakes in the entire Philippines.

Among the four venomous snakes, the King Cobra is the most common type of snake with high-risk exposure in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP