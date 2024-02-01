What venomous snake has high-risk exposure in Cebu?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the recent increase in the number of king cobra sightings in Cebu, a local toxicologist reiterated the “big four” venomous snakes in the country.

Dr. Beethoven Bongon, a toxicologist in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), named the King Cobra or Banakon in Cebuano, the Philippine Cobra, Samar Cobra or Naja Samarensis, and vipers as the four venomous snakes in the entire Philippines.

According to Bongon, among the four venomous snakes, the King Cobra is the most common type of snake with high-risk exposure in Cebu.

King Cobra in Cebu

Bongon noted that the King Cobra has long been documented to exist in Cebu.

Apparently, it is only recently that it has been sighted by residents due to factors like the climate and population growth.

Bongon provided appropriate measures on-site if one is bitten by a snake.

What to do if bitten by snakes?

First, once bitten, one must move away from the area where the snake is. Always assume that the snake which bit you is venomous.

Second, do not attempt to move the body where the wound is located to lessen the absorption of the venom.

Third, cover the wound with a clean cloth, not too tight, to avoid the wound from swelling.

Fourth, do not suck the venom, and lastly, avoid cutting anything from the wound to prevent further problems.

In 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) Region 7 recorded 30 snakebite cases, while the VSCCM recorded 50 to 60 snakebites per year.

