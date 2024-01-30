Why are there several sightings of king cobras in Cebu?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mating has been identified as the reason behind the increasing number of king cobra sightings in Cebu.

This is according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR), which addressed the recent spike of cobra sightings in Cebu on Tuesday, January 30.

Mating season of king cobra tagged

Carlo G. Babiera, ecosystems management specialist (ECOMS) 1 of DENR-7, explained that the mating season of king cobras would usually be within the timeframe between January to April.

“Ang mating season sa king cobras is from January to April so taas ang chances nga manggawas sila, maong karon panahona daghang sightings,” Babiera said.

(The mating season of the king cobras is from January to April so there are bigger chances that they will come out. That is why at this time there are many sightings.)

King cobra sightings

Recently, two cobras were spotted along the road in Barangay Busay in Cebu City on January 29. Authorities observed that these cobras were mating when discovered.

Other identified factors contributing to the increasing number of cobra sightings in Cebu include technological influences, and the growing population of communities encroaching upon the snakes’ habitat.

Authorities said that when the habitat of wildlife would be disrupted, there would be an increased likelihood of these creatures being observed near residential communities.

What to do when you see snakes

Babiera said that in areas with residential households, the presence of rats or rodents, which were the primary prey for snakes, would play a crucial role in attracting them.

With this, Babiera said that if anyone would come across any type of snake, it should be treated as potentially venomous to anticipate caution and readiness.

It is also crucial to maintain a distance of at least 5 meters or 10 feet from the snake, as some snakes are long and capable of spitting venom.

Republic Act 9147

He also clarified that although it would be unlawful for any person to willfully and knowingly exploit wildlife resources and their habitats under Republic Act 9147, killing would be justifiable if “one would be put in danger.”

Meanwhile, the DENR-7 advised all communities to promptly report any snake sightings in the area to local authorities.

