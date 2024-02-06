Korean national nabbed for alleged rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 38-year-old Korean National landed in jail after being accused of raping a woman he allegedly brought to eat inside his apartment on early Monday morning, February 5, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Kim Sunmin, 37, who is currently residing at an apartment complex in Barangay Kasamabagan, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the victim, who sought help from authorities, is a 21-year-old female college student.

The incident reportedly took place in the suspect’s apartment at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

According to a police report, at around 11 a.m., a woman came to the Women and Children’s Protection Desk (WCPD) of the Mabolo Police Station to report an alleged rape incident.

The victim told police that after her shift at a bar in the area, she was walking home when she passed by a bakery and saw the suspect. They then took a taxi and went to Kim’s house.

When they arrived at the suspect’s residence, the victim hesitated, but the suspect answered, “Trust me, let’s just eat.”

After this, Kim allegedly took the college student to his room, where he retrieved a bottle of alcohol and consumed it.

After realizing there was no food, the victim announced that she would be going home. The suspect then instructed her to go to the restroom before leaving, and she complied.

However, upon emerging from the bathroom, the victim told police she was surprised to find the Korean national completely naked.

Kim then allegedly pulled her and forced her to lie on the bed with him and stripped her.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly became angry when the victim resisted and threatened to kill her along with her family.

He then reportedly covered the victim’s mouth and proceeded to rape her.

After receiving the report, police personnel in Mabolo immediately went to the alleged crime scene and apprehended the suspect.

As of this writing, Kim is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against him. He will be facing charges of rape, stated the report. | with Mark Bandolon, CTU Intern

