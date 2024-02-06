SM Prime, GUNN Co. Ltd. ties waste-to-energy partnership

SM Prime Holdings Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, emphasizing a commitment to a positive impact on local communities, shared, “It is exciting for SM Prime to partner with GUUN Japan with a joint mission to bridge the gap between society and the environment in the Philippines through investing in their pioneering solid waste management technology, which will eventually benefit all the communities that SM Prime serves.”

Underscoring their dedication to making a positive impact on the Philippines, GUUN Co. Ltd. CEO Shinji Fujieda stated, “At GUUN, we are ready to make every effort to contribute significantly to the Philippines and evolve the resource circulation system. The partnership with SM Prime leaves us with no doubt that we can succeed.”

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga emphasized the importance of such partnerships in advancing sustainable waste management practices. She said, “The DENR continues to collaborate with development partners and the private sector in tackling the challenge of solid waste management. Implementing industrial-scale, appropriate transition technologies for segregation and processing is a crucial step toward achieving a circular economy. Partnerships like the one between SM Prime and GUUN play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future.”