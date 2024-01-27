Korean national dies after falling from Mactan building

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A Korean national died after he reportedly fell from the second floor of a building in Mactan Newtown, in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.

The incident was reported to the police at 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the victim may have been intoxicated based on witnesses’ accounts.

Cebu Daily News Digital is withholding the identity of the victim as authorities are still in the process of informing his family.

Based on the initial investigation, witnesses told the police that they noticed the victim was drunk while he was walking on his way home.

Upon arriving at the said place, the victim went to the second floor of the building.

“Ni tikang cya sa railings sa 2nd floor nag wandag-wandag pa siya didto before siya nahulog,” Torres said, quoting witnesses.

A short time later, the security personnel got alarmed when they heard a loud sound on the ground level and found the victim sprawled on the pavement.

Emergency responders rushed the Korean national to the ARC Hospital in Barangay Agus, but a few hours later he was declared dead by the attending physician.

The police were still investigating the incident.

