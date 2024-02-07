Pagasa: Wet weather in some parts of Cebu as easterlies prevail

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 07,2024 - 08:16 AM

pagasa weather

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas has issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 5 to some parts of Cebu and Southern Leyte on Tuesday, February 6.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wet weather will continue to prevail in some parts of Cebu as the easterlies continue to affect the eastern section of the country.

In the latest weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services in the Visayas on February 7, Southern Leyte and Bohol will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

The rest of the Visayas, Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

These areas will also experience light to moderate winds from the East and Northeast, and bring slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, some parts of Cebu have also been issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 5 on Tuesday, February 6.

Areas affected include Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Cordova, portions of Cebu City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, and portions of Danao City.

The advisory will also impact Tabuelan, Tuburan, portions of Asturias, and portions of Balamban, while in Southern Leyte, portions of Maasin City, Tomas Oppus, Bontoc, and Malitbog.

The temperature will range between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province.

The wind speed will be 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, while coastal waters will be slight to moderate.

Pagasa-Visayas advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides.

TAGS: Easterlies, Pagasa, wet weather
