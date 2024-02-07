Kim nagdugo ang kasingkasing para ni Deo Endrinal: ‘A bittersweet kind of day’

Si Kim Chiu ang usa sa mga Dreamscape Entertainment “babies”, nga nagdugo ang kasingkasing sa pagpanaw ni Sir Deo T. Endrinal.

Nipost ang aktres ug TV host sa iyang Instagram account og video diin iyang natan-aw ang rehearsal niya para sa gihimong production number sa “ASAP Natin To.”

Niingon ang daga sa caption, “It is a different kind of Sunday. A bittersweet kind of day.

“Being in the entertainment industry, one person told me not to bring my personal problems in front of the camera.

“If you can’t do it, don’t go to work, because our job is to entertain people,” matud pa ni Kim.

Niingon pa ang aktres sa iyang mensahe sa pagkamatay ni Sir Deo, “People won’t understand what you are truly feeling inside, they don’t know anything, unless you tell them one by one or tell them what you are going through, but not all of them will understand, and not all of them know what is happening inside you.

“But for me, going to work, and being present, is my way of escaping to my reality. I can smile, laugh, talk to people, sing, dance, host, act, and much more. I can pretend that everything is okay at the time being.

“But yesterday seemed very very hard, but I know Sir Deo will not be happy if I don’t attend to one of his first projects in AbsCbn, celebrating 29 years of ASAP.

“I’am forever thankful to ASAP for teaching me how to perform since I started showbiz until today. I am grateful for the endless production numbers they’ve been giving me and entrusting me to do.

“I started na parehong kaliwa ang paa ko, but ASAP didn’t give up on me; singing is not my jam too, and hosting na masakit sa tenga ako magsalita.

“But 17 years later, I’m still here performing and celebrating 29 years of excellence and world-class performance, along side with the best of the best in the industry.

“Indeed, I am truly and forever grateful! Thank you ASAP FAMILY! Congratulations to everyone most especially people behind ASAP all these years! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!

“And THANK YOU, SIR DEO for being one of the great minds of ASAP (All-Star Sunday Afternoon Party), YOUR LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.

“YOU WILL FOREVER BE REMEBERED. @asapofficial,” matud pa ni Kim sa iyang mensahe para kay DTE.