Man, his nephew caught with over P2M ‘shabu’ in Cebu City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth over P2 million were confiscated from the possession of two men who were collared in a buy-bust operation in the mountain barangay of Malubog in Cebu City, Tuesday night.

The suspects were identified as Ronald Gabunada, 40, and his nephew, Jestoni Rom, 32, who is an ex-convict.

Both men are from the mountain barangay of Taptap, also in Cebu City.

In its report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that the two were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Malubog at around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The PDEA initiated buy-bust operation was in coordination with the Naval Forces Central and the Mabolo Police Station.

Law enforcers confiscated 49 packs of suspected shabu weighing at least 300 grams and worth P2,040,000. They also recovered the buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle.

The shabu and the other evidences that were recovered were already submitted for chemical analysis, PDEA-7 said.

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said they placed the two suspects under surveillance for a week prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation.

Alcantara said they learned about their operation from a confidential informant.

The two men, according to Alcantara, were able to dispose 500 grams of shabu per week.

Rom was arrested for a drug-related offense in April 2020 by the Talamban police. He was released from jail after he agreed to a plea deal.

However, he returned to selling shabu which resulted to his re-arrest.

Drug charges are currently being prepared against Gabunada and Rom, according to PDEA-7.

