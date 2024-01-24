Ex-con caught with P6.8M ‘shabu’ in Cebu City buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An ex-convict is going back of jail after he was caught Monday night with P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Harold Domen Yu alias “Jono,” who was able to dispose one to two kilos of shabu per week, was considered a high-value individual (HVI) by law enforcers.

In a report, the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (RPDEU) said that Yu, 41, manages his brother’s illegal drug business.

His name was also mentioned by drug suspects, who were earlier arrested by law enforcers, as their source of shabu.

According to the RPDEU-7, Yu is originally from Purok 2, Barangay Nagasi, La Carlotta, Negros Occidental and is currently residing in Barangay Mabolo.

The RPDEU-7 said that Yu was already arrested and convicted in 2011 by Branch 30 of the Regional Trial Court of Dumaguete City for the possession of shabu.

He was remanded to the National Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and was released on probation in 2016.

But he never learned his lesson.

According to the RPDEU-7 that after his release from the NBP, Yu moved to Cebu City and became a trustee, runner, and bodegero or the keeper of illegal drugs for his brother, Roniel Domen Yu alias “Oniel,” who is currently detained at the Abuyog Penal Colony in Abuyog, Leyte.

As of this writing, Yu remains under the custody of the RPDEU-7 while operatives prepare for the filing of charges for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

