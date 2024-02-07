Cebu Daily Newscast: SUV allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run of basketball player in Cebu recovered

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

A sport utility vehicle (SUV), which is believed to have been the vehicle that killed a young basketball player in a hit-and-run incident on early Sunday morning, February 4, 2024, has been recovered.

The vehicle, a gray SUV, Mazda CX-7, was allegedly the vehicle caught in a closed-circuit television (CCTV) being in the area during the time when the fatal hit-and-run incident happened, which caused the death of Jeslar Uriel Larumbe.

This was according to a social media post by Ramil Ayuman, special assistant to the mayor, on Tuesday, February 6.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama stressed the need to resize the workforce of the city government to transform Cebu City into a smart city like Melbourne and Brisbane.

Rama mentioned that he was considering a hybrid setup; however, he did not disclose his ideal number of employees.

The body of a 15-year-old girl was found outside a condominium in Barangay Banilad in Mandaue City on Wednesday morning, February 7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the girl, one of the tenants of the condominium, jumped off the 19th floor of the building based on CCTV footage that they secured.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced his intention to give City Hall employees a bonus in celebration of the 87th Charter Day on February 28, 2024.

However, he has not disclosed the definite amount yet, as he does not want to face disappointment again, similar to what happened with his proposed Christmas bonus amount of P35,000, which was slashed by the city council to only P20,000.

