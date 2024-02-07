Davao landslide kills 6, injures 31 others

MANILA, Philippines — Six miners were reported dead and 31 others injured after a landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro, the municipal government said on Wednesday.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Maco said the Davao landslide casualties were reported as of 2:00 p.m.

Forty-six other persons remain missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, the municipal government added.

Several buses carrying 86 employees of Apex Mines were buried in a landslide at around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom).

The Davao landslide was caused by days of heavy rains due to a shear line and low pressure area.

